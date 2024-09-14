Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Sept 14

** IRAN DAILY

-- Iran Air flights to Europe underway as scheduled

The spokesman of Iran’s National Flag Carrier, Iran Air, on Thursday announced that all flights of the Iran Air to the European destinations are underway as scheduled.

Hessam Qorbanali said that Iran Air is pursuing to lift the flight ban to Germany’s Cologne, adding that no official sanctions have been declared to Iran Air.

-- Tehran ready to launch Iran-Tunisia direct flight

Iran’s ambassador to Tunisia said the country has expressed its readiness to launch a direct flight between the two countries.

Expressing satisfaction with the level of existing cooperation between Iran and Tunisia, Mir-Masoud Hosseinian emphasized that Iran is ready to further enhance bilateral cooperation with Tunisia, as reported by Mehr News Agency. Speaking in a meeting with the Speaker of the Assembly of the Representatives of the People of Tunisia Ibrahim Bouderbala, the Iranian envoy stressed the need to enhance bilateral relations between Iran and Tunisia in all fields.

-- Iran exports aquatics to 45 countries in five-month period: Official

Iran exported aquatic products to 45 countries in the world in the first five months of the current Iranian calendar year (started March 21, 2024), an official said.

It is predicted that Iran will export 300,000 tons of aquatic products overseas by the end of the current Iranian calendar year (to end March 20, 2025), Deputy Minister of Agriculture Hossein Hosseini stated.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

-- Veteran Artist Pari Saberi Passes Away

A veteran figure in the Iranian drama and theater, Pari Saberi, died on Wednesday at the age of 92 after a period of illness.

Saberi was born to a cultured family in the southeastern Iranian city of Kerman and was sent to Paris at the age of 12 to continue her education. She graduated from the Vaugirard Cinematography College in France.

She has staged many plays based on Persian classical literature, including Rostam and Sohrab. Some of her plays like the Flying Shams and the Legend of Siavash have been seen by tens of thousands in Iran and abroad.

-- Kazan Hosts BRICS Literary Forum

The BRICS Literary Forum was held in the Russian city of Kazan on Wednesday. Writers, poets, and translators from Brazil, India, China, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Iran travelled to the capital of Tatarstan to exchange their experience in the relevant activities.

They discussed the role of literature in strengthening interstate cultural ties and popularizing the literary traditions of the unification countries in the international arena.

-- Rawalpindi University to Set Up Iranology Center

Rawalpindi Women’s University in Pakistan is set to establish an Iranology center to expand its scientific relations with Tehran.

Mehdi Taheri, Iran’s cultural attaché, toured Rawalpindi Women’s University in Pakistan.

The Iranian official emphasized the potential for cooperation in various fields, including instructor and student exchange programs, joint research, and educational projects.

** TEHRAN TIMES

-- Electricity generation from renewable sources rises 23%

Iranian renewable power plants generated 264 million kilowatt-hours (Kwh) of electricity in the previous Iranian calendar month of Mordad (July 22-August 22), registering a 23-percent growth compared to the same month in the previous year.

According to the data released by Iran's Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Organization (SATBA), renewable power plants generated over 1280 Kwh of electricity since the beginning of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20).

-- Archaeologists seek reasons behind Sialk’s abandonment, a question left unanswered for 2,500 years

The third phase of a reassessment project at Tepe Sialk, a treasured 8,000-year-old archaeological site near Kashan in Isfahan province, has commenced.

Authorized by the Research Institute of Cultural Heritage and Tourism, the excavation is co-led by Jebrael Nokandeh from the National Museum of Iran and Javad Hosseinzadeh Sadati from Kashan University. This phase seeks to uncover the reasons behind the mysterious abandonment of the prehistorical site, a question that has remained unanswered for 2,500 years.

-- Tehran denies claims of IRGC advisors' casualties in Syria

The Iranian embassy in Syria has responded to assertions made by certain Israeli media outlets, clarifying that no Iranian advisors were injured or captured during Israel's bombing of Masyaf, Syria.

On Thursday, the Iranian embassy took to the social media platform X to state, “After eleven months of setbacks and failures, the Israeli regime has descended into such despair that it resorts to harming children and disseminating falsehoods.”

