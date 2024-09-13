President Pezeshkian: Unity, cohesion main focus of visit to Iraq

Speaking to reporters at Mehrabad Airport after returning from a 3-day trip to Iraq and visiting 6 cities in the country, President Pezeshkian said that in addition to the capital, during this trip, he will also visit the Kurdistan region and the holy cities of southern Iraq.

"The goals we pursued during the 3-day trip to Iraq were unity and cohesion; To reach a common language and look with each other," he said.

President Pezeshkian stated that in terms of political, economic, cultural and security relations, "we held talks with the president, prime minister, parliament speakers, judiciary, political parties and currents of this country and expressed our desired content".

The president continued that furing this trip, 14 memorandums of understanding on cooperation between Iran and Iraq were signed, but what was more important is that in order to reach a common language, it was decided that a team from both sides would develop long-term strategic plans that would be used in future trips. "Future strategic plans should be signed."

"We had a meeting with Iranians who have invested in Iraq and we heard their desired points. The Minister of Economy was supposed to follow up and solve the issues. Facilitation of transportation was also discussed and it was decided to work on it with other neighboring countries based on the general policies announced by the Supreme Leader," he further said.

