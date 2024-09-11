‘Zionist regime under illusion of frightening Axis of Resistance’

Mojtaba Amani took to his X social network on Tuesday night to post his reaction on the increase in the scope of the Zionist regime's attacks in Syria and the occupied West Bank.

"The Zionist regime and Netanyahu are under illusion" that the increase in aggression caused by war and its expansion by targeting Gaza, the West Bank and Syria can scare the resistance front and allow them to win, he wrote.

But this strategy (of the regime) is "doomed to failure" and we have days and nights to witness this failure, Amani added.

The Iranian envoy further stated that the Islamic Republic remains committed to supporting the resistance front in Gaza, the West Bank and Lebanon in all situations and domains.

