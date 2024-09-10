Iranian, Mexican FMs call for end to Israeli crimes

According to IRNA, Alicia Barcena, during the conversation on Tuesday evening, also congratulated Abbas Araghchi on his election as the Minister of Foreign Affairs and wished him and the Iranian nation success and well-being.

She expressed hope that Tehran and Mexico City will continue political dialogues and consultations to boost their bilateral relations.

The top Mexican diplomat also touched on her country's stance on the Palestinian people and said Mexico supports the ceasefire and believes that the violence and bloodshed in Gaza must stop immediately.

Araghchi, for his part, thanked the Mexican Foreign Minister for her congratulatory message and emphasized the importance of developing bilateral relations.

He also echoed the call for the continuation of political dialogues and consultations between the two friendly countries.

On the Zionist regime's ongoing crimes in Palestine, the Iranian Foreign Minister said his country supports any ceasefire agreement that is approved by the Palestinian nation and resistance groups.

