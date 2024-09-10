Top Iranian security official departs for Russia

Ahmadian left Tehran on Tuesday morning for St. Petersburg to take part in a meeting of high representatives of BRICS countries in charge of security issues, which is scheduled for September 10-12.

The high-profile official is to meet Russian top authorities to discuss the most important developments in the region.

Ahmadian is expected to exchange views with the Russian side on political, security, and economic issues.

On August 5, Russia’s Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu paid a visit to Tehran to hold meetings with Iranian high-ranking officials.

