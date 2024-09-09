Sep 9, 2024, 10:48 PM
Armenia says no power can disrupt its ground connections with Iran

Tehran, IRNA – Armen Grigoryan, the secretary of the National Security Council of Armenia, has stressed that no power would be able to disrupt his country's ground connections with Iran.

Armenia’s state Armenpress news agency said that the official made the remarks in a meeting in Yerevan on Monday with Iran’s ambassador to Armenia Mehdi Sobhani. 

During the meeting, the Iranian ambassador highlighted Iran’s opposition to any geopolitical change in the region, which was welcomed by the Armenian official.

He also stressed Tehran’s support for the territorial integrity of its neighbors.

The Armenian top security official, for his part, said that the joint border between Iran and Armenia is the border of peace, friendship and peaceful coexistence, adding that no country can disrupt ground connections between the two nations.

