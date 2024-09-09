Sep 9, 2024, 8:15 PM
US, UK launch air strike against western Yemen

Tehran, IRNA – Warplanes of the US and the UK have launched a new attack against al Jabanah, near the western Yemeni port city of Hudaydah, local media reported.  

There are no immediate reports of possible damage or casualties of the attack.  

Different parts of Yemen, especially Hudaydah have been under intensive attacks by the US and the UK over the past months in a bid to pressure the Arab country to stop its maritime siege against the Zionist regime.

Yemen has been targeting Zionist vessels in the Red Sea or those bound for Zionist ports and has pledged to continue with its attacks as long as the regime has not ended its war against the Gaza Strip.

