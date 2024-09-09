World's largest helicopter to arrive in Iran for trial period: IRSC chief

In an interview with Iranian media on Monday, Kolivand said that during talks with the Chairman of the BRICS Health and Humanitarian Action Committee, Iran signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with a Russian company that produces the world’s largest helicopter. This agreement allows Iran to receive the helicopter for free for two months.

This helicopter can carry 40 tons of cargo. If it meets Iran’s needs, Iran will purchase 20 of the helicopters in the next phase. He added that the Russian company will also equip the helicopters with the latest navigation systems and night vision technology.

The official said that a maintenance and support center in Iran will be equipped by Russian experts.

6125**9417