Iran safe place for Omani investors: Oman deputy min.

Ahmed bin Salem Al Hajri made the remarks in an exclusive interview with IRNA on the sidelines of a Sunday visit to the Arvand Free Zone.

He said there are good opportunities in Iran in various fields, including industry, health and tourism, to attract foreign investors, and with free and special zones in the Islamic Republic, Omani investors can invest in the country and take advantage of tax exemptions.

The deputy minister also said that Iran is a friendly and brotherly country for Oman, and the close relations between the two countries have led to two billion dollars in investment so far.

Al-Hajari added that the State of Oman has provided special and cost-effective conditions for Iranian investors, especially in 14 free and special economic zones, by providing economic exchanges and reducing taxes.

According to the official, Oman provides good facilities for foreign businesspeople, especially Iranians.

He also noted that Iran’s industry is facing sanctions and Oman is ready to cooperate with the friendly country.

The State of Oman is ready to cooperate with Iranian investors in the fields of the health industry, food security, and pharmaceuticals, he added.

Al-Hajouri also proposed that the Iranian labor and investment law should provide Omani investors with incentives for investing in the Arvand Free Zone.

In Iran and Oman, there are grounds for economic and industrial cooperation, he said, adding that the two nations should exchange experiences in terms of investment.

