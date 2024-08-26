Tehran-Muscat relations expanding in all dimensions: Iran FM

During the telephone conversation, Al Busaidi congratulated Araghchi on his appointment as foreign minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran and wished him success and well-being.

In this conversation, Al Busaidi pointed out the Sultan of Oman's special attention to the relations between the two countries and its increasing development process, and emphasized his readiness to work closely with his Iranian counterpart to follow up and implement the agreements of the heads of the two countries.

The foreign minister of the Sultanate of Oman also stated that Muscat supports the continuation of political consultations between the two countries.

Araghchi, for his part, while thanking the call and congratulation by Omani counterpart, expressed his mutual readiness for close cooperation and interaction with his Omani counterpart regarding matters of common interest in bilateral, regional and international fields.

