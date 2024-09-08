Sep 8, 2024, 1:04 PM
Journalist ID: 1847
News ID: 85590235
T T
0 Persons

Tags

Israeli forces launch raids on West Bank areas

Sep 8, 2024, 1:04 PM
News ID: 85590235
Israeli forces launch raids on West Bank areas

Tehran, IRNA – Israeli regime forces have once again launched attacks against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.

According to the Arabi21 Website, the Zionist regime’s military on Sunday attacked Nablus city in the West Bank from the Al-Toor checkpoint, during which there were armed clashes with the resistance fighters.

Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades announced in a statement that they had targeted the Zionist regime’s soldiers with bombs around the area of ​​Bab Al-Saha.

The statement said that Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades fighters had confronted the Zionist enemy soldiers who attacked the old city of Nablus in the occupied West Bank.

**4354

0 Persons

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .