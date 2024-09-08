Israeli forces launch raids on West Bank areas

According to the Arabi21 Website, the Zionist regime’s military on Sunday attacked Nablus city in the West Bank from the Al-Toor checkpoint, during which there were armed clashes with the resistance fighters.

Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades announced in a statement that they had targeted the Zionist regime’s soldiers with bombs around the area of ​​Bab Al-Saha.

The statement said that Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades fighters had confronted the Zionist enemy soldiers who attacked the old city of Nablus in the occupied West Bank.

**4354