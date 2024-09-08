Iran hosts training program on ICU for Afghan healthcare professionals

The healthcare professionals have started their training, and upon their return, they are anticipated to introduce significant advancements in healthcare within the country, Afghanistan's Ministry of Public Health said on Saturday.

"It is important to note that the Ministry of Public Health is committed to enhancing the healthcare system and training specialists by leveraging both domestic resources and expert healthcare personnel, as well as facilitating international training opportunities."

The ministry added that the initiative aims to build a robust healthcare system and deliver high-quality healthcare services to all patients nationwide.

Iran, which enjoys high know-how and expertise in the fields of medicine and health, can help train and develop Afghanistan's human resources.

