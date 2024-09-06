Iran rejects US allegations of election interference

Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani responded to accusations made by US Attorney General Merrick Garland that Iran, along with a number of other countries, has mounted an aggressive campaign to influence the outcome of the US elections.

"Once again, we reject these unfounded accusations, which serve domestic political purposes in the United States," he said on Friday.

He emphasized that US officials cannot remedy the deep-rooted structural, political, and social issues within their own country by shifting the blame onto others.

Such accusations only serve to obscure the United States's own record of disruptive and unlawful actions against other countries, he noted.

The FBI and several other US intelligence agencies claimed in a joint statement that Iran has been involved in cyberattacks targeting the campaigns of both Republican candidate Donald Trump and Kamala Harris, the Democratic nominee.

