Sep 5, 2024, 8:37 PM
Journalist ID: 5331
News ID: 85588112
T T
0 Persons

Tags

Israeli minister's remarks admission of crimes against Palestinians: Islamic Jihad

Sep 5, 2024, 8:37 PM
News ID: 85588112
Israeli minister's remarks admission of crimes against Palestinians: Islamic Jihad

Tehran, IRNA -- Palestinian resistance group, the Islamic Jihad, has condemned recent remarks by the Israeli war minister calling for "full strength" against Palestinians, describing them an official admission of murder and massacre against the Palestinian nation.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the Islamic Jihad also strongly condemned the silence of the world and Arab states on atrocities committed by the Zionist enemy against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and the occupied West Bank.

The group said that Israeli war minister Yoav Gallant's call for using all forces against Palestinians is an official admission of the regime's murder, massacre, assassination, and execution of the Palestinian people. The regime's actions are also indicative of the systemic destruction of Palestinian infrastructure and siege of Palestinian refugee camps, the movement added. 

The Islamic Jihad stressed that Palestinians will continue to resist the criminal plots of the enemy to defend their land and sanctities.

4208**4194

0 Persons

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .