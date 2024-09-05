Israeli minister's remarks admission of crimes against Palestinians: Islamic Jihad

In a statement issued on Thursday, the Islamic Jihad also strongly condemned the silence of the world and Arab states on atrocities committed by the Zionist enemy against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and the occupied West Bank.

The group said that Israeli war minister Yoav Gallant's call for using all forces against Palestinians is an official admission of the regime's murder, massacre, assassination, and execution of the Palestinian people. The regime's actions are also indicative of the systemic destruction of Palestinian infrastructure and siege of Palestinian refugee camps, the movement added.

The Islamic Jihad stressed that Palestinians will continue to resist the criminal plots of the enemy to defend their land and sanctities.

