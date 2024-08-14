Rift widens between Netanyahu, Gallant as Gaza war drags on

The rift between the two Zionist officials comes amid fears that the regime’s war against the Gaza Strip is speedily getting out of control and could escalate into a regional war, according to Al Mayadeen.

A Zionist journalist has said that Zionist prime ministers have never liked their ministers of defense but what is going on now has been unprecedented.

Netanyahu and Gallant has had harsh disagreements for several months over a wide range of issues, including judicial reforms, October 7 Al-Aqsa Storm Operation, and the ceasefire in Gaza.

The disagreements between them further exacerbated after Gallant said that Netanyahu bore responsibility for the failure of ceasefire talks, which triggered a response from the prime minister’s office.

