Sep 5, 2024, 6:55 PM
Journalist ID: 5331
News ID: 85588060
T T
6 Persons

Tags

Israeli crimes against Palestinians hurt all including non-Muslims: Ansarullah leader

Sep 5, 2024, 6:55 PM
News ID: 85588060
Israeli crimes against Palestinians hurt all including non-Muslims: Ansarullah leader

Tehran, IRNA - The leader of Yemen's Ansarullah Movement has said that people in Gaza are suffering from aggression, barbaric attacks, and mass killings by the Israeli regime, which even hurt the feelings of the non-Muslim nations and awaken their conscience.

Abdul-Malik al-Houthi said on Thursday that in addition to human conscience, there is a moral and religious responsibility for all Muslims to stand against the Zionist aggression against the Gaza Strip and the West Bank.

He further criticized certain regimes which he said have collaborated with the Israeli enemy and even showed loyalty to it, describing their stance as shameful. 

According to the Yemeni official, Arab states are ignoring Israeli crimes of massacring and starving the Palestinian people, insulting and burning the Holy Quran and destroying mosques.

Al-Houthi called on Muslim nations to give importance to fight against enemies of the holy Islam.

4208**4194

6 Persons

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .