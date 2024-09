Araghchi made the comment on Thursday on his official X account, calling regional stability a pillar of Iran’s national security.

“Regional peace, security and stability is not merely a preference, but a pillar of our national security. Any threat from North, South, East, or West to territorial integrity of our neighbors or redrawing of boundaries is totally unacceptable and a red line for Iran”, the top Iranian diplomat said in his post.

