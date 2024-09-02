Israel seeks to turn regional tension into dangerous crisis: Iran FM

Abbas Araghchi wrote on X social media platform on Monday that the Israeli regime is trying to turn the current regional tensions to a dangerous crisis by continuing its crimes in the Gaza Strip and dispatching a killing machine to the occupied West Bank.

The Iranian foreign minister also warned about the repercussions of the intensifying Israeli crimes in the occupied territories.

If the Western supporters of Tel Aviv do not prevent the continuation of the escalation and criminal acts of that regime, they would share the consequences of these actions and must be held accountable, Araghchi emphasized.

