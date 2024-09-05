Iranian embassy: West’s push for two-state solution to Palestine-Israel conflict ‘hypocritical’

The embassy reacted on Thursday hours after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke to foreign media in occupied al-Quds about the Gaza war. During his speech, he used a map that appeared to have erased the occupied West Bank.

“In the map Netanyahu presented to foreign media reporters, the West Bank is completely missing (have erased). Yet, many hypocritically continue to express support for a two-state solution. A Palestinian government—on what land?”, the Iranian diplomatic mission said on its official X account.

