Israel continuing artillery attacks on Gaza

Those attacks kill and injure Palestinians everyday, according to foreign media’s report on Thursday.

An Israeli drone has targeted a group of Palestinians in al-Zeitoun in Gaza, the report says.

Also, Israeli artillery and war boats bombarded southern areas of Nuseirat Camp in center of Gaza.

At the same time, the Palestinian news outlets announced that sound of explosions and shootings were heard in southwest of Gaza.

According to the reports, some Palestinians were killed and some others were wounded after the camps were bombarded.

Nearly 50,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have been killed in Gaza since the start of war in the enclave last October, while the number of the injured has passed 94,000.

1483**2050