Sep 5, 2024, 11:47 AM
Journalist ID: 1848
News ID: 85587779
T T
3 Persons

Tags

Israel says Hezbollah launched 1,307 missiles at occupied Palestine in August

Sep 5, 2024, 11:47 AM
News ID: 85587779
Israel says Hezbollah launched 1,307 missiles at occupied Palestine in August

Tehran, IRNA – The radio of the Israeli army has announced that the Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah carried out major attacks on northern occupied Palestine by launching 1,307 missiles in August.

The number of missiles has been the highest since the start of war last October, foreign media cited the Israeli radio on Thursday.

The Israeli media also announced that the Zionists in the northern occupied Palestine were in shelter another day following the Wednesday missile attacks by Hezbollah.

Media outlets, too, reported sound of alarm heard in western al Jalil.

According to the Lebanese media, the Israeli regime staged brutal airstrikes against an area between Kafra and Seddiqine in south of the country.

Since the start of war in Gaza last October, over 40,500, mostly women and children, have been killed in the enclave.

From the time, resistance groups in Lebanon, Palestine, Iraq, and Yemen have been carrying out anti-Israel operations in support of the Palestinian people and in order to reduce pressure on the Resistance in Gaza.

1483**2050

3 Persons

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .