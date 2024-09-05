Sep 5, 2024, 9:24 AM
Israel’s Lapid confesses to Zionist regime’s incapability to continue war

Tehran, IRNA - Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid has released a message, confessing that the Zionist regime is unable to continue the war.

On his X account late on Wednesday, Lapid wrote that ending the war is of benefit to Israel.

He wrote, as long as the cabinet of Benjamin Netanyahu exists, the war will not end.

“The current government does not know how to do any of these things. That’s why it prefers the war. Because it frees it from the need to face the challenges. We do know how to face these challenges. We’ve done it before, we’ll do it again, better. It’s time to change the government and end the war,” Israeli media quoted the opposition leader as saying.

After 11 months of massacre in Gaza, Israel has not yet achieved its two goals which were the annihilation of the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas and the release of the Israeli captives.

