Iran’s envoy meets Serbian president to discuss bilateral relations

The meeting comes weeks after the Serbian leader had a phone conversation with Iran’s newly elected President Masoud Pezeshkian to congratulate him on his election victory.

President Vučić said in the call that the relations between Iran and Serbia had significantly expanded during the presidency of the late Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi and expressed hope that this trend would continue under Pezeshkian.

The Serbian president emphasized the importance of enhancing cooperation in various fields.

In response, Pezeshkian highlighted his role as the head of the Iran-Serbia Parliamentary Friendship Group during his tenure in parliament.

He stated that he had a strong understanding of Serbia and expressed hope that mutual cooperation would unlock the potential for further cooperation between the two nations.

