Continued Zionist op in Gaza threatens captives’ lives: Hamas

According to IRNA, Osame Hamdan told the media on Tuesday night that Israeli captives were killed either in the bombing by the Israeli army, or in the shooting of the Israeli forces, or in the fighting if they had with resistance forces.

Netanyahu's recent statement showed his desperate attempt to get out of the burden of the captives by killing them, he said.

He explained it further by saying that Hamas’ equation is clear and obvious that the return of captives will be completed only when the war on Gaza ends and there is a complete withdrawal of Israeli forces.

There is nothing new about the prisoner swap deal and our stance to the issue was made upon receiving proposals from the mediating countries, he said, adding that “Our position regarding the Philadelphia axis is clear and we are against any new form of presence of the occupiers there”.

In the end, Hamdan said that If the US government cannot force Netanyahu to withdraw from the Philadelphia axis, Washington is actually trying to save him from the consequences that is the killing of captives held in Gaza.

