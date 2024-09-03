Israeli police clash with anti-regime protesters in Tel Aviv

The Palestinian Sama news agency and an Israeli newspaper Yediot Aharnot reported on Tuesday night that this demonstration was held in support of the signing of the prisoner exchange agreement with Hamas.

Police clashed with Israeli protesters in Tel Aviv who were demanding the immediate signing of a prisoner exchange agreement with the Hamas resistance movement in Gaza.

Tens of thousands in the cities of Tel Aviv, al-Quds, Be'er Sheba and other occupied Palestinian cities also chanted slogans against Netanyahu.

The new protests came a day after a nationwide strike was held in the occupied territories following a call from the trade union and in reaction to the discovery of the bodies of Israeli captives in Gaza.

The insistence of Netanyahu and his cabinet to come up with new demands in negotiations with Hamas was an obstacle to the ceasefire agreement and provoked public anger.

