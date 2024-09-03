UN official warns against repetition of Gaza tragedy in West Bank

Israel’s genocidal violence risks leaking out of Gaza and into the occupied Palestinian territory as a whole, said Francesca Albanese says on Tuesday.

“Apartheid Israel is targeting Gaza and the West Bank simultaneously, as part of an overall process of elimination, replacement and territorial expansion” she said.

“The long-standing impunity granted to Israel is enabling the de-Palestinisation of the occupied territory, leaving Palestinians at the mercy of the forces pursuing their elimination as a national group,” warned the expert.

Earlier in August, Albanese announced that Israel’s crimes had been documented and the regime must be punished.

Since the start of war in Gaza last October, over 40,500, mostly women and children, have been killed in the enclave. Since the date, the Israeli army has also killed and injured hundreds of Palestinians in the West bank.

