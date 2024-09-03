Israeli forces kill teenager in West Bank, interrogate Al-Aqsa Mosque preacher

According to a Tuesday report by Al-Jazeera news channel, during an attack on Tulkarm city in the West Bank, a Palestinian youth was shot dead by the Zionist forces.

Al-Mayadeen reported that the martyr was a young Palestinian named Mohammad Kanaan.

The Zionist occupation forces also attacked the city of Jenin and its refugee camp in the West Bank with wide-ranging military equipment.

The occupiers also raided the city of Qalqilya in the West Bank and its cemetery and are searching for Palestinian resistance fighters in a bid to carry out their clearance operation.

The Zionist forces also stormed the Balata refugee camp in the city of Nablus using a military bulldozer and shot at civilians.

Media outlets of the Zionist regime reported that the West Bank has turned into a battlefield after the recent large-scale military operation, which was launched last Wednesday. The number of martyrs since the onset of this round of attacks reached 31.

The Zionist regime’s intelligence forces raided the home of Sheikh Ekrima Sabri, the preacher of Al-Aqsa Mosque, and summoned him for interrogation at the Al Moscobiyeh Center in occupied al-Quds.

This comes as an Israeli military official said on Monday night that the West Bank is on the verge of becoming the second front of the war after the Gaza Strip.

The unnamed Zionist official told the regime’s Channel 14 TV that the resistance groups are planning to carry out operations from al-Khalil in the southern West Bank.

The Israeli regime’s Minister of Settlements, Orit Strook, said that she had asked the regime’s officials to declare a state of war in the West Bank.

