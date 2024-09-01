Anti-Israel operation kills 3 Zionists in southern West Bank

According to reports, the fighters of the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas targeted a vehicle in al-Khalil on Sunday.

Also, Israeli radio reported that a Hamas shooting operation took place at a checkpoint in the southern West Bank, in the west of the Jordan River.

Hamas’s two operations near two Zionist settlements in the north of al-Khalil carry a clear message that the resistance will fight powerfully as long as the Israeli regime continues aggression against the Palestinians, the resistance movement said in a statement.

The Al-Aqsa Martyrs' Brigades, the military wing of the Fatah movement, has claimed responsibility for a dual attack on Friday in the Israeli settlement of Gush Etzion in al-Khalil.

According to a report on Sunday by Al-Mayadeen, the Al-Aqsa Martyrs' Brigades said that the purpose of this martyrdom operation, carried out by two Palestinian youths was to avenge the blood of Palestinian martyrs and respond to the Israeli crimes in Gaza and the West Bank.

It also emphasized that Israeli settlers in the occupied West Bank can expect nothing from Palestinian fighters but death, bullets, and gunpowder.

Since the start of the war in Gaza last October, at least 40,700 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have been killed in the enclave.

