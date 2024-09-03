Zionist PM faces news protests over Gaza war failure

According to the Palestinian Samaa news agency, demonstrators on Monday night vowed to intensify their struggle until the captives return to their homes.

“We will not back down until the last captives return to their homes and we will intensify the struggle” the protesters chanted.

They also denounced Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's statements on Monday night, calling them “full of lies and fabrications”.

Instead of saving lives and returning the captives, Netanyahu has chosen to ignore them, some family members stated. “The Prime Minister has proven that he has no intention of returning the captives and the majority of our people no longer support this criminal neglect”.

On the other hand, the head of the Democratic Party, in response to Netanyahu's statements, said that the prime minister's false statements prove that he is not worthy of his position as he has decided to leave the hostages alone.

On Monday night, tens of thousands of Zionists also demonstrated against Netanyahu in Tel Aviv, al-Quds, Be'er Sheba and other occupied Palestinian cities and demanded an agreement with Hamas.

This demonstration was held to pile up pressure on the far-right cabinet to immediately sign the prisoner exchange agreement with the Palestinian.

A nationwide strike was also held on Monday in the occupied territories following the call of the trade union and in reaction to the discovery of the bodies of Israeli captive killed in bombing of the Gaza Strip.

The insistence of Netanyahu and his cabinet to put more conditions in negotiations with Hamas as an obstacle to the ceasefire agreement has provoked public anger and increased pressure on Netanyahu.

But Netanyahu described the strikes in the occupied territories, where thousands of people are demanding a ceasefire agreement and the release of prisoners, as "shameful" and “a sign of support for the new Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar”.

4399