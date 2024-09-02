Hamas: No truce deal possible without Zionists' withdrawal from Philadelphi corridor

The Zionist regime aims to set the whole region on fire, al-Hayya told Al Jazeera on Monday.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu deems Philadelphi corridor more important than Israeli captives, he said.

The corridor is his top priority as he considers the captives worthless, the high-ranking Hamas official added.

Netanyahu has rejected any proposals on the daily exchange of captives, al-Hayya asserted.

We had accepted the proposal put forward by US President Joe Biden, however, Netanyahu set fresh conditions and accused Hamas of paying no attention to the negotiations under the new conditions, the Hamas official further said.

His comments come as diplomatic efforts, ongoing over the past months, have failed to lead to a ceasefire in Gaza in exchange for the release of around 100 captives still held in the Palestinian territory.

Netanyahu is also facing mounting criticism from Israeli officials and the public over his refusal to accept a truce deal. He has recently set a new condition for a deal, saying that Israel should maintain its control of Philadelphi corridor, which is a 14-kilometer area along Gaza-Egypt border.

7129**4194