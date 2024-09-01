Protesters in Ireland call for end to Gaza genocide

The protest took place on Sunday. The demonstrators began their rally outside Dublin’s Garden of Remembrance before gathering outside the Irish parliament, where they ended their protest.

They expressed solidarity with the Palestinians and called for an end to the Israeli attacks against the people of Gaza.

The protesters also called for the expulsion of the Israeli ambassador from Ireland.

Numerous protests have been held in different countries, including in Europe, to push for end to the Gaza war since Israel invaded the Palestinian territory on October 7.

