President Pezeshkian addresses nation in first televised speech

During his speech on Saturday night, the president renewed his pledge to be honest with people and does whatever he can to resolve the country’s problems.

He also referred to his election promise of promoting national reconciliation, saying that he has already begun to fulfill that promise by forming a cabinet that includes ministers from different political parties.

In line with that reconciliation and based on specified indicators, deputy ministers and provincial managers will be appointed based on their qualifications not party and factional affiliations, Pezeshkian added.

The president referred to the existing problems in Iran, saying that he does not criticize previous administrations for those problems.

“I believe that right now we should join hands and move forward with unity”, Pezeshkian said. That, he added, requires the participation of the elite, investors and producers, and to allow them to use their capabilities.

He also stressed that people should be behaved “kindly” and their problems should be resolved. These have nothing to do with Western-imposed sanctions that have created obstacles for Iran as Europe, the US and the countries which follow up American policies refuse to do business with Iran, the president said.

Further in his remarks, Pezeshkian said that foreign investment is needed to achieve an 8-percent economic growth, stressing that economy is connected with foreign issues.

He also said that his administration is working to promote equality in education and health sectors.

