Supreme leader appoints Ali Bagheri to SCFR

Ayatollah Khamenei made the appointment in a decree on Saturday.

Bagheri is a veteran diplomat who served as Iran’s deputy foreign minister for political affairs and chief nuclear negotiator under the administration of former president Ebrahim Raisi. He became the interim foreign minister when president Raisi lost his life in a tragic helicopter accident in May.

The Strategic Council on Foreign Relations was established in 2007 by the Supreme Leader's directive. Its primary goal is to assist in major decision-making processes and to explore new horizons in Iran’s foreign relations.

The council is currently chaired by former foreign minister Kamal Kharrazi.

