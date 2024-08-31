Hezbollah launches missile attacks on northern occupied Palestine

The alarm was sounded continuously from eight sites in northern Israel in order to warn the settlers against the missiles, according to Al Jazeera.

Also, Israel’s Channel 12 reported that the regime has intercepted some of the fired missiles from Lebanon to Western Galilee in northern occupied Palestine and annihilated them.

Further, an Al Jazeera correspondent reported a huge explosion near a trade center in northern Bethlehem.

Is seems that Hezbollah targeted the northern occupied Palestine under the retaliatory measures as the Israeli regime had attacked the Lebanese southern areas hours before.

From the start of the war in Gaza last October, resistance groups in Lebanon, Palestine, Iraq, and Yemen have been carrying out anti-Israel operations in support of the Palestinian people and in order to reduce pressure on the Resistance in Gaza.

Since the time, over 40,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have been killed in Gaza.

