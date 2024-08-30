Iran president felicitates national days of Kyrgyzstan, Malaysia

In a message to Kyrgyzstan’s President Sadyr Japarov, Pezeshkian stressed the need for enhancement of relations between Iran and Kyrgyzstan to benefit the interests of both nations.

He said that expansion of ties with neighboring and regional countries would be a top priority of his administration’s foreign policy.

In separate message to Sultan Ibrahim ibni Sultan Iskandar of Malaysia and the country’s Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, the Iranian president congratulated Malaysia’s National Day, expressing certainty that brotherly relations between Tehran and Kuala Lumpur would strengthen solidarity among Islamic Ummah.

