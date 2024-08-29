Intensified Israeli raids on West Bank bespeaks sinister plots for Palestine

Kanaani said on Thursday that the latest raid by the Zionist army on the Palestinian cities and camps in the north of the West Bank, the brutal destruction of urban and service infrastructures, and even the armed and violent entry into medical centers and hospitals are a continuation of the genocide in the Gaza Strip and indicate the intention of the Zionist regime to expand the scope of killings and crimes against Palestinians.

“The intensification of Zionist military attacks on the West Bank is a clear indication of the sinister and racist intentions of this regime for the entire geography of Palestine and the Palestinians and the Islamic sanctuaries of this holy land,” he added.

Kanaani also urged international organizations, especially the United Nations Security Council, to abandon the inaction approach against the violations of international law and international humanitarian law by the Zionist regime, within the framework of their legal responsibilities.

