Five Iranian inmates repatriated from Armenia

Askar Jalalian, the deputy for Human Rights and International Affairs of the Ministry of Justice, announced on Wednesday that the Iranian nationals had been released following the enforcement of a treaty on the transfer of sentenced persons between the two countries.

Jalalian urged citizens to take travel advisories issued by the Ministry of Justice seriously, particularly in light of the recent abolition of visa requirements for travel to Armenia and the increase in trips to neighboring countries, especially Turkiye and Armenia.

He specifically warned travelers to avoid carrying any tranquilizers, pain relievers, cold medications, or other banned substances, including narcotics, as severe penalties await those caught by border police.

With the cooperation of the Armenian government and the coordination of the Iranian Embassy in Armenia, the five prisoners were officially handed over at Yerevan Airport on Wednesday afternoon.

This marks the third group of Iranian prisoners to be repatriated to Iran within the past year, facilitated by the efforts of the Iranian embassy in Yerevan and the Armenian government.

