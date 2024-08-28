Al-Jazeera anchor hails Iran’s stances on Palestine

In reaction to Hezbollah’s attacks on the Zionist regime and Iran’s position on the Palestine issue, Rayyan stated that the Arab armies are unable to accomplish what the resistance is achieving. Those who underestimate the significance of the resistance's actions in Palestine, Lebanon, Yemen, Iraq, and Syria have succumbed to the culture of defeat and humiliation imposed by the Zionists' rule and will. They refuse to acknowledge the admirable performance of the resistance during the period of Arab weakness and humiliation, which these individuals are reflecting.

According to military experts, Lebanon's attack on Israel was successful, but the Zionist influence in the Arab media is carried out openly through the Zionist Arab media. Even when the Zionist media lies, the Arab Zionists accept the same lie to make Israel appear victorious! Why do they help Israel and dig their own graves?

He praised Iran for stepping in to provide support for the Resistance, filling the gap left by Arab nations, noting that the Resistance is currently surrounding the Zionist regime.

Rayyan emphasized the importance of not mistaking Iran as the main enemy of the Arab and Islamic Ummah, and to always remember Iran's unwavering support for Palestine. The real enemy, he stressed, is the Zionist regime that currently occupies Palestine and its territories. He warned that anyone claiming otherwise, whether knowingly or unknowingly, is a Zionist who defends Israel.

