Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on August 28

** IRAN DAILY

-- Iran’s trade with 15 neighbors up 16% in five months

Iran’s trade with 15 neighboring countries, including with states it shares maritime borders, rose by 16% in the five calendar months to late August.

Figures released by the Iranian customs office (IRICA) showed that non-oil trade with neighbors had reached a total of $26.857 billion in the five months to August 21.

-- Iran churns out over 220,000 tons of aluminum ingots

The Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO) reported production of more than 221,409 metric tons of aluminum ingots in the country during the first four months of the Iranian calendar year to July 21.

The figure was 218,531 metric tons during the same period in the previous year, IRNA cited the report from IMIDRO on Tuesday.

-- Pakistan-Iran Business Think Thank in the making

Pakistan-Iran Business Think Tank will be established at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry with the aim of identifying, studying and overcoming economic issues faced by the brotherly states.

The decision was taken during a meeting of Iranian delegation, led by Consul General Mehran Movahedfar and the LCCI office bearers on Monday.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

-- Defense Minister: Dealing With Emerging, Complex Threats Among Top Priorities

Iran’s Defense Minister Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh has outlined priorities for his term in office, among them creating capabilities to deal with emerging threats in today’s world.

He made the remarks at a ceremony, during which he was inaugurated as Iran’s new defense chief. Nasirzadeh underlined the need for strengthening the components of power, stressing that today the enemy’s hegemony has collapsed in the face of the culture of resistance.

-- Iran’s Earthen City Regains Tarnished Grandeur

At the southern edge of the Iranian high plateau near the Pakistani border, the hilltop citadel of Arg-e Bam marks the Silk Road. According to legend, this earthen architecture city owes its existence to a magic worm.

In the epic poem, Shahnameh, by Persian poet Ferdowsi, a girl was spinning cotton when she discovered a worm in her apple. As it continued to eat and grow, it secreted a delicate thread that brought great wealth to her father, Haftvad, who fortified the city in order to protect its magic.

-- Turkish, Azerbaijan, Iranian Universities Sign MoU

Erciyes University of Türkiye, Khazar University of Azerbaijan, and Azarbaijan Shahid Madani University of Iran have signed an MoU to cooperate for scientific development in the fields of chemistry and the environment.

The MoU was signed on the sidelines of the 11th International Seminar on Chemistry and Environment (ISCE2024).

** Tehran Times

-- Tehran Conservatory hosts music event for children with disabilities

The second music event for children with autism, Down syndrome, and visual impairment took place at the Tehran Conservatory of Music on Monday.

The event showcased a diverse selection of international musical pieces, including Chopin's "Prelude in A Minor" and Schubert's "Serenade," alongside prominent Iranian compositions such as "Elahe-ye Naz," "Jan-e Maryam," "Spring's Delight," and "Golden Dreams".

-- Iran's 5-month non-oil trade with neighbors exceeds $26b

The value of Iran’s non-oil trade with its neighbors increased by 16 percent in the first five months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20-August 21) to reach $26.857 billion, the head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) said.

Mohammad Rezvanifar put the weight of non-oil trade with the neighboring countries at 43.579 million tons in the said period, noting that the trade between the two sides also increased by 10 percent in terms of weight.

-- Affordable adventures await in these six must-visit cities

With a history stretching back over 6,000 years, Iran is one of the world’s most appealing destinations for budget-conscious travelers.

A significant devaluation of the rial over consecutive years has laid the ground for those interested in experiencing a rich culture, stunning architecture, and warm hospitality at bargain prices.

To make the most of your trip to Iran, consider booking flights and accommodations in advance to secure the best deals. Traveling during off-peak seasons can also help you save on costs, and exploring local markets will give you excellent value for money, thanks to the favorable exchange rates.

6125**4354