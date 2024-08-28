Palestinians determined to continue resistance, says Hamas official

Zaher Jabarin said on Tuesday night that the Palestinian nation has proven that it has no fear or hesitation from the threats of the Zionist regime, according to IRNA citing media sources.

The head of the Hamas movement in the West Bank however called for unity among Palestinians at this critical juncture to accomplish their goals.

The Palestinian nation will not surrender despite all the crimes of the Zionist enemy, he said referring to the ongoing genocide in Gaza by the occupying regime and deadly crackdowns across the West Bank almost on a daily basis.

Jabarin further said that he considers resistance against the occupying regime with all available means as the inalienable right of the Palestinian nation.

He also warned the extremist Israeli authorities against opening a complete religious war with outrageous plans against al-Aqsa Mosque.

Israeli far-right minister Itamar Ben-Gvir should know that he will also suffer the fate of other extremists who attacked our sanctuaries, Jabarin said with reference to a recent remark that he plans to built a synagogue in al-Aqsa Mosque.

