‘Iran making headway in radiopharmaceutical, irradiation fields’

In an interview on the occasion of Arbaeen and commemorating the upcoming government week, Mohammad Eslami said on Monday that products from three new irradiation centers will be used in the coming days.

Irradiation of various products was in different areas and since irradiation is an urgent need that greatly contributes to the health of society, food security, national economy, we designed practical measures to develop the use of radiation, he underlined.

Before 224, three radiation centers were active in the country, and now we have seven and their number will increase to 10 in the near future, the AEOI chief revealed, saying “until the last three years, the use of radiation was only on paper and was limited to the plan, but now it has been implemented by relying on domestic power”.

In response to a question, Eslami said that the Iranian nation must create empathy in the path of realizing the country's goals. “Each person has a special taste and approach, and what is important is belief, faith and belief, as well as the important and broad commonalities we all adhere to. Therefore, we should focus on the country's goals, commitments, and progress because the people expect us to elevate the country”.

We have decided to clarify the relationship of the AEOI with the future, people, society and the world in order to determine where and what direction the nuclear industry is heading to, he said, adding that in this milieu, a comprehensive vision document is prepared and all stakeholders and active talents have been invited to contribute.

After the comprehensive vision document for the 20-year horizon was approved, we turned it into a charter for all colleagues in the industry, he explained further.

The Iranian nuclear chief stressed that the country must bring nuclear technology into the lives of people and society.

“In this regard, we have integrated the production of various types of radiopharmaceuticals, strengthened and accelerated the capacities of new projects under construction in this field”, he said, adding that we are pursuing two very valuable strategic projects, which, God willing, will be completed by the early next year.

