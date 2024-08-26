Iran still ready to retaliate against Israel: US

According to IRNA, John Kirby told reporters on Monday night local time that the US administration believes Iran is fully prepared to launch an attack against Israel.

Earlier, the spokesman for the US Department of Defense also said that the Pentagon continues to assess that even after the events of the weekend, there is a threat of attack by Iran and resistance groups against Israel.

Patrick Ryder said on Monday local time was referring to Hezbollah’s missile and drone launches toward Israeli positions in the occupied territories a day before in retaliation for the martyrdom of one of its top commanders.

"I'm referring to some of the public comments that have been made by Iranian leaders and others ... we continue to assess that there is a threat of attack," Ryder told reporters.

The Pentagon spokesman added that the US forces remain “fully prepared to protect themselves in the event of an attack, in addition to contributing to Israel's defense capability."

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has ordered two warships to remain in the region to support Israel, he added.

The anxiety of the Israeli regime and its backers, especially the US is increasing day by day as Iran has pledged repeatedly to avenge the assassination of Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran. Also Lebanon’s Hezbollah has warned of a harsh response to the regime in the near future over the recent assassination of its senior commander Fuad Shukr.

Iranian authorities and senior officials of the Axis of Resistance have announced that they would take revenge for the blood of these martyrs, without giving exact time and date.

On Sunday, Iran’s foreign minister reiterated his country’s pledge to punish the Zionist regime in a telephone call with his Italian counterpart, Antonio Tajani and said that “Iran’s reaction to Israeli terrorist attack in Tehran is definitive and will be measured and calculated”.

4399