Afghanistan's acting foreign minister congratulates Araghchi

In his message, the Afghan acting minister congratulated Abbas Araghchi on his election as the minister of foreign affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

In Amir Khan Mutaqi's message to Araghchi, it is stated that "I was very pleased to learn of the election of your excellency as the minister of foreign affairs of our brother and friend" Islamic Republic of Iran.

"On this occasion, I have expressed my most sincere congratulations to your Excellency and I am fully confident that the relations between the two neighboring and brotherly countries will be further strengthened and expanded under your wise management," Acting foreign minister of Afghanistan added.

