Brazil FM congratulates Araghchi on his post as Iran's new FM

Tehran, IRNA – Brazil's Foreign Minister, Mauro Luiz Iecker Vieira, extended congratulations to Abbas Araghchi on his appointment as the new Foreign Minister of Iran.

In his congratulatory message on Saturday, Vieira wishes success for Araghchi, highlighting Brazil's commitment to enhancing amicable relations and cooperation with Iran.

He declared his absolute willingness to cooperate closely with Araghchi to launch new initiatives and further deepen the ties between the two nations.

The 121-year history of diplomatic relations between Iran and Brazil highlights the significance of their cooperation, he emphasized.

Vieira confirmed that the two nations could collaborate to further enhance their relations in areas of mutual national interest.

