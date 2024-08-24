Aug 24, 2024, 11:19 AM
Journalist ID: 5288
News ID: 85577263
T T
0 Persons

Tags

Iranian man wins gold at Swiss invention and innovation competition

Aug 24, 2024, 11:19 AM
News ID: 85577263
Iranian man wins gold at Swiss invention and innovation competition

Tabriz, IRNA – Young Iranian man Ali Ahmadabadi Asl Alamdari has won gold at the 4th International Invention and Innovation Competition, which was held in Switzerland on August 16-18.

Ahmadabadi works in a pre-hospital emergency care center in the city of Jolfa in East Azarbaijan Province, northwest Iran.

He won the gold medal for his innovation in making a bleeding prevention pad that has a sensor mechanism for measuring the moisture and temperature of the wound.

Iranian man wins gold at Swiss invention and innovation competition

The 4th International Competition for Inventors and Innovators was held virtually in Geneva for Inv members of the International Federation of Inventors’ Association (IFIA).

According to the official website of the IFIA, Inv members refer to a group of inventors who hold the title of Inv. The title stands for inventors and innovators.

4194**4354

0 Persons

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .