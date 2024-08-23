Iraqi PM invites President Pezeshkian to visit Iraq: FM

The invitation was announced by Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein in a Thursday phone conversation with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araqchi.

During the conversation, Hussein congratulated Araqchi on his appointment as Iran’s new foreign minister and paid tribute to the late Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, who lost his life in a helicopter crash in May.

He expressed hope that the two brotherly countries will continue to cooperate and interact closely on various issues related to bilateral relations, as well as important regional and international issues.

For his part, Araqchi thanked Hussein for his congratulations, saying the Pezeshkian administration is determined to deepen all-out ties between the two neighboring countries.

He also appreciated and welcomed the Iraqi prime minister’s invitation to President Pezeshkian to visit the Arab country.

Araghchi also expressed gratitude for the generous hospitality of the noble and hospitable Iraqi government and nation to the Arbaeen pilgrims.

