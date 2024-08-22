Over 10,200 Palestinians arrested in West Bank since Oct. 7

The Palestinian Commission for Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs announced on Thursday that the Israeli regime has arrested at least 25 Palestinians in the past 24 hours, including two women and a child, according to the Beirut-based Al Mayadeen news network.

Since the war on Gaza began on October 7, more than 10,200 Palestinians have been arrested in the West Bank.

Israel waged a genocidal war on the besieged Gaza on October 7, 2023, after the Palestinian Hamas Resistance group carried out a historic operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for the regime’s intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Israel has imposed a complete siege on the densely populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.

