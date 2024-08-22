Aug 22, 2024, 2:50 PM
News ID: 85575982
T T
0 Persons
journalistAmin Mohammadzadegan Khoei

Tags

Dossier

Over 10,200 Palestinians arrested in West Bank since Oct. 7

Aug 22, 2024, 2:50 PM
News ID: 85575982
Over 10,200 Palestinians arrested in West Bank since Oct. 7

Tehran, IRNA – The Zionist regime has arrested over 10,200 Palestinians in the occupied West Bank since the start of the war on Gaza on October 7, news sources have reported.

The Palestinian Commission for Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs announced on Thursday that the Israeli regime has arrested at least 25 Palestinians in the past 24 hours, including two women and a child, according to the Beirut-based Al Mayadeen news network.

Since the war on Gaza began on October 7, more than 10,200 Palestinians have been arrested in the West Bank.

Israel waged a genocidal war on the besieged Gaza on October 7, 2023, after the Palestinian Hamas Resistance group carried out a historic operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for the regime’s intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Israel has imposed a complete siege on the densely populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.

3266**9417

0 Persons
journalistAmin Mohammadzadegan Khoei

Tags

Dossier

Your Comment

You are replying to: .