Hezbollah rockets target Zionist military positions

C

According to Al-Manar TV, the Lebanese group announced that its rockets targeted the artillery unit of the Zionist regime in the Al-Zaourah region, the second such attack there this week .

Previously, Hezbollah had published images of its operations targeting the Al-Rehab base and the town of Shatula in the north of occupied Palestine and the Tsnobar base on the occupied Syrian Golan heights.

Earlier, the Zionist regime also carried out fresh attacks on the towns of Kafarkala and Eita al-Shaab located in southern Lebanon.

Israel and Hezbollah have been exchanging fire across the frontier since October 8, a day after the Zionist regime launched its genocidal war on the Gaza strip.

Hezbollah has pledged to continue its operations in support of the defenseless Palestinians in Gaza and in response to the Israeli aggression against Lebanon. It has marked the worst escalation along Lebanon’s southern border since 2006 war, in which, Hezbollah fighters forced the Zionists to retreat.

4399