Hezbollah conducts fresh drone, missile attacks on occupied Galilee, Golan

In this regard, Al-Manar network, quoting informed sources, announced that the siren has sounded in more than 16 towns and barracks in the north of occupied Palestine a few moments ago.

According to these sources, following Hezbollah's drone and missile attacks, sirens were sounded in Beit Hillel, Kfar Gilead, Metula, Mayan Baruch, Moskav Aam, Kiryat Shmona, Margaliot, Al Manara, Dafneh, Havashrim, Al Hajjar, Dan Vashnir and Shear Yeshov.

Some sources say that sirens have sounded in the northern occupied Golan.

Media sources also reported the Lebanese Hezbollah's drone and missile attack on the mentioned areas.

Some sources also announced that as a result of Hezbollah armed drones hitting areas in the occupied Golan, fires have occurred in several areas.

