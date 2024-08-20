Iranian actor Harirchian dies at 92

Born in Isfahan on August 11, 1932, Harirchiyan started his career with theater in Isfahan, and in 1948, he starred for the first time in a television film.

Since then, he has acted in many films and series such as The Wind Carpet (directed by Kamal Tabrizi), A Little Kiss (directed by Bahman Farmanara), The Chef (directed by Mohammad-Reza Honarmand), and 2 Sisters (directed by Mohammad Banki).

He contracted the coronavirus in 2020 and recovered after a while.

He has collaborated with many artists such as Ali Hatami, Soroush Sehhat, Mohammad Reza Golzar, Danial Hajibarat, Behnam Tashakkor and Elnaz Shakerdoost.

